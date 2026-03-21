Ludhiana: After sexual assault bid, 2 accused torch girl’s father’s vehicle, 1 held

Two men accused of attempting to sexually assault a 20-year-old woman allegedly set her father’s pick-up vehicle on fire the following night in Model Town after being confronted and thrashed by locals, police said on Friday. According to police, the incident took place on January 2 when the woman was alone at home. (HT Photo)

Police registered an FIR in connection with the case and arrested one of the accused on Friday, while the other remains absconding.

The arrested accused has been identified as Gurmeet Singh, a resident of Dugri Road. His accomplice, Mahinder Singh of D-Block, Model Town Extension, is on the run.

According to police, the incident took place on January 2 when the woman was alone at home. In her statement, she alleged that the two men, who lived in the same locality, forcibly entered the house and attempted to sexually assault her. Hearing her screams, her father rushed in, drawing the attention of neighbours. The accused were confronted by residents, beaten and made to apologise before leaving the spot.

However, the situation escalated the next night. The complainant said that on January 3, the family woke up to a loud explosion and found their pickup jeep parked outside engulfed in flames. The fire was later doused, but the vehicle was completely gutted.

Following a probe, police registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS. Investigating officer ASI Avtar Singh said raids are underway to arrest the second accused.