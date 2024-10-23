After showing slight improvement, Chandigarh AQI is back to ‘poor’ category

The city’s air quality has once again dipped to the “poor” category on Tuesday after showing slight improvement on Monday. Tourists enjoying a leisurely stroll at the Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The Air Quality Index (AQI) at 7 pm on Tuesday was highest at Sector 53 Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) with a reading of 219, followed by 190 in Sector 22 and 188 in Sector 25 at CAAQMS. Panchkula also recorded poor air quality. It was 213 at the Haryana State Pollution Control Board office in Sector 6.

On Monday, the average AQI at 7 pm was highest in the Sector 53 Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) Sector 53 at 187 followed by 166 at CAAQMS Sector 22 and 126 at CAAQMS Sector 25.

Chandigarh’s Air Quality Index (AQI), which had remained mostly in the satisfactory range (between 51-100), turned worse after air pollution spiked amid a rise in stubble-burning cases in adjoining areas of Punjab.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), AQI readings in the moderate range can lead to breathing discomfort for sensitive individuals.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between 201-300 is considered poor, which causes breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure.

Though it had come close to 200 on multiple days in the past week, it shot past the 200 mark for the first time at 1 am on Sunday, entering the poor bracket.

Meanwhile, temperature continued along similar lines with maximum temperature remaining 32.8°C on Tuesday, 1 degree above normal. The minimum temperature rose from 18.7°C to 19.6°C on Tuesday, 3 degrees above normal.