After snowfall, temperatures drops in Kashmir; Gulmarg records -9 degree Celsius

The night temperatures dropped drastically in mountainous areas of Kashmir on Monday, a day after the snowfall with the weather centre predicting more cold days ahead. On Sunday, the higher reaches of Kashmir, including Gulmarg, Kupwara and Pir ki Gali had experienced fresh snowfall closing Mughal road and Sinthan road. (PTI)

The meteorological centre in Srinagar said that the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded a bone chilling minimum temperature of -9 degree Celsius, some 5.4 notches below normal. This was the coldest the mercury has fallen this season in Kashmir valley’s weather monitoring stations.

The MeT in an update said that the coming week will be cold and dry.

“Cold & dry weather will generally prevail over many stations during next 7 days,” it said.

Interestingly the day was sunny and relatively warm in capital Srinagar on Monday.

“The sunny days prompt clear skies in the night which lead to fall in temperatures during the night,” said meteorologist, M Hussain Mir.

Traffic police, in a post on X, said that the Mughal road, Sinthan road and Srinagar-Sonamarg and Gumri road are still closed owing to snow accumulation.

The MeT update said that the tourist resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir also recorded lowest of the season at -6.8 degree Celsius, some 4 degrees below normal.

South’s Qazigund witnessed a minimum of -5.2 degree Celsius, some 4.5 notches below normal.

In summer capital Srinagar, the mercury fell to a low of -3.3 degree Celsius as against Sunday’s -0.5 degree Celsius.

In north Kashmir’s frontier areas also, the mercury fell below zero including in Kupwara which recorded a low of -4.4 degree Celsius. The MeT has now predicted dry weather for the next three days.

“On Dec 12, the weather will be generally cloudy with light snow over isolated higher reaches,” it said informing that December 13 to 18 will be generally dry.

Owing to the snowfall on Sunday, the mountainous roads have become slippery during frost conditions in the mornings.