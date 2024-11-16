After space success, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council to back all ISRO projects

{Post first analog space mission in Ladakh} Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, which provided land & other suppor said they will partner with isro for all future projects. (File)

Following the launch of India’s first analog space mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Leh, the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) has said they will tie up with the country’s apex space agency for all future space analogue programmes in Ladakh.

The mission, supported by LAHDC, aimed to simulate life in an interplanetary habitat, helping scientists prepare for India’s future space endeavours, including sending humans to the Moon.

“We are partnering with them [ISRO] for all future space analog programmes in Ladakh. We have provided land and other support for conducting the trials,” said LAHDC-Leh’s chief executive councillor (CEC) Tashi Gyalson.

“Ladakh can be a leading destination for stargazing, astro related study and space analogue to train scientists on earth,” he added.

The CEC said the space analogue programmes in Ladakh will prepare scientists and astronauts for long space flights and missions. “The arid and high altitude region also has potential for tourism to get the experience of space,” he added.

The ISRO had on November 2 officially inaugurated India’s first Mars and Moon analog mission in Leh with the support of LAHDC. It is a collaborative mission also involving the University of Ladakh, IIT Bombay and space architecture studio AAKA Space Studio Private Limited.

“The analog mission in Leh is aimed to simulate life in an interplanetary habitat, addressing the unique challenges associated with long-term space exploration. The habitat is designed to cater to both physical and psychological well-being,” a UT administration official said.

It features advanced technologies including an airlock and Extravehicular Activities (EVA) zone, which will facilitate safe external activities.

A circadian lighting system will help regulate light exposure to maintain healthy sleep cycles, while hydroponics will enable sustainable food production under extraterrestrial conditions, he informed.

Ladakh was chosen for the mission due to its unique environmental characteristics, which closely resemble those of Mars and the Moon. The region experiences significant diurnal temperature shifts, ranging from 15° C to -10° C, making it an ideal setting for testing thermal insulation and other habitat technologies.

Situated over 3,500 m above sea level, Ladakh’s oxygen levels are only 40% of those at sea level.

“This enables researchers to evaluate life support systems under low-pressure conditions similar to those encountered on Mars,” the official added.