After state govt’s austerity measures: Haryana Congress to continue with planned rallies, events, says Rao

Congress state president Rao Narender Singh on Friday said that they will proceed with their scheduled political activities despite the state government’s directive to ban rallies and demonstrations, owing to the war-induced fuel crisis. On the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR), he said that the party was prepared for it and had formed an 18-member committee to monitor and coordinate the exercise. (HT Photo)

Rao also criticised the government’s decision to impose the ban on protests, rallies and public demonstrations till September 30. The state chief was in Karnal to chair a monthly review meeting of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) at Jat Dharamshala.

Karnal district urban committee president Parag Gaba said that Rao reviewed the organisational, political, and public relations programmes of the district presidents over the past month, during which the concerned leaders presented their reports.

During the meeting, he instructed that no programme, meeting, protest, demonstration, or other activity held in the name of the Congress organisation in the district will be held without the prior permission from the respective district president.

On a query by HT on the ban, Rao described the Haryana government order as a direct attack on democratic rights. He said that the public has a constitutional right to express their grievances, problems, and demands, but the government is attempting to suppress their voice through restrictions.

“In a democracy, it is the government’s responsibility to listen to the public voice, not suppress it. The Congress will continue to oppose any attack on democracy and freedom of expression. We will proceed with our programmes even if the district administration does not provide permission and are ready to face any criminal action,” the Congress leader told the HT.

On the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR), he said that the party was prepared for it and had formed an 18-member committee to monitor and coordinate the exercise.

He said that the panel members, BLA-1s and district presidents have already been trained by special trainers from the All India Congress Committee (AICC). “We will ensure that no genuine voters are deleted from the electoral rolls and the residents do not face hardship,” he said.