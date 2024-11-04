After surprise check, Ludhiana MC chief warns staff missing from duty

Municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal conducted surprise inspections on Monday to take stock of cleanliness at ground level. Dachalwal said that the sanitation staff was found absent at a few locations on Monday and warnings have been issued for now. (HT File)

Surprise inspections were conducted in Model Town/Model Town extension, areas around the bus stand, Ghumar Mandi, Dugri among other areas. Sanitation staff were found absent at a few locations, following which a strict warning was issued to the staff. The staff have been directed to ensure attendance otherwise strict departmental action will be taken against them.

Central verges of roads, parks among others were also checked during the inspections on Monday.

Chief sanitary inspectors (CSI), sanitary inspectors among other officials have also been directed to monitor their respective areas otherwise action would be taken against staff if laxity is witnessed regarding cleanliness.

MC joint commissioner Ankur Mahindroo, executive engineer Jatinderpal Singh, health officer Vipal Malhotra among other officials were present during the inspections.

Dachalwal said that the sanitation staff was found absent at a few locations on Monday and warnings have been issued for now. If any laxity is witnessed in future, departmental action will be taken against the staff or officials concerned.

Dachalwal further stated that the horticulture wing has also been directed to ensure cleanliness in parks, green belts, central verges etc.

A roster has also been issued wherein sanitary inspectors have been directed to conduct inspections in different wards across the city to ensure regular sweeping, door to door collection of waste etc.

Dachalwal appealed to the residents to submit a complaint with the civic body officials, if the sanitation staff remains absent in their respective areas. Strict action would be taken to ensure regular sweeping.