After sweltering weekend, 2-day rain relief on cards from today for Chandigarh
After a sizzling weekend where the maximum temperatures touched 43°C, residents can expect a slight relief over the next two days as there are chances of light rain due to Western Disturbance.
The maximum temperature on Sunday was 43°C, a slight dip from Saturday’s 43.6°C, which was the season’s highest as per the India Meteorological Department. As the departure from normal was less than 4.5°C, no heatwave was declared in the city on Sunday.
IMD director Manmohan Singh said, “A western disturbance will affect the region from Monday onwards due to which there are chances of light rain in the city on Monday and Tuesday. The system will be more intense on Monday, and from Wednesday, sunny weather can be expected.”
The Met director further said the maximum temperature is likely to go on the higher side by the weekend.
The minimum temperature went up from 26.4°C on Saturday to 27.2°C on Sunday, 4.4°C above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 39°C and 40°C and minimum temperature will remain between 27°C and 28°C.
-
Panchkula| Cross FIRs registered after scuffle over parking issue in Kendriya Vihar
High drama was witnessed in Kendriya Vihar, Sector 14, Panchkula, on Saturday night when two groups allegedly came to blows over a parking issue, resulting in a woman getting injured. Sharing a video on Facebook and Instagram, the woman alleged that a man, also resident of the same complex, along with his son and son's friend assaulted her and her husband over a parking issue. Some residents came to her rescue, she claimed.
-
Slumisation of Chandigarh: Flawed plan, political backing aided growth of slums
Chandigarh's incessant demand for labour and the hopes it offers for a better life has brought lakhs of migrant labourers to the city. Slums, without an exception, are part of today's urban landscape all across the country. The reasons are multiple for this state of affairs. Experts zero in on flaws in Chandigarh's original plan, a governance process paralysed by ad hocism, the slum economics and politico-bureaucratic nexus as some of the causes.
-
GMADA starts widening 6km stretch on Airport Road
The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority has started widening the six-kilometre stretch, from Chatt village to Sector 82 railway bridge, on Airport Road. The widening project is expected to be complete by this November. At present, the stretch has two 33-ft wide carriageways, which will be increased to a width of 44-ft each. The contract has been given to AK Builders at a cost ₹26 crore.
-
Mohali real estate sector bounces back from pandemic slump
Bruised and battered by the pandemic, the real estate market in tricity is finally beginning to bounce back, with Mohali gaining the most traction. It has come a long way since October 2020 – after the first wave receded – when Greater Mohali Area Development Authority had managed to earn merely ₹417 crore by selling off almost half of its total 113 properties. With the virus abating, fortunes have turned.
-
Importance of radio technologists discussed at SGPGI, Lucknow meet
Gallbladder cancer, where the disease spreads to the liver isn't curable but radiological intervention technique called percutaneous transhepatic biliary drainage (PTBD) is proving effective in providing relief in last days of a patients' life. Radio technologists have an important role to play in this technique, said experts at the fourth tech aspire master class organised by the radiology department of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) on Sunday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics