Amstelveen, Lionel Messi's influence on Argentine sport extends well beyond football and the country's men's hockey captain Matias Rey is drawing inspiration from the iconic No. 10 as he leads his country at a sixth World Cup. Messi inspires Argentina hockey skipper Rey at sixth World Cup

The Talismanic Messi led Argentina to three FIFA World Cup finals in four editions, with the Albiceleste finishing runners-up to Spain in the summit clash last month.

Like Messi, Rey is appearing in his sixth World Cup and the veteran defender sees his role extending beyond his own performance.

"I am playing my sixth World Cup, like Lionel Messi, and I am in a position to share my experience with the young players and all the things I have learnt," Rey told PTI.

Rey, who was part of Argentina's gold medal-winning team at the 2016 Rio Olympics, said the country's football success under Messi has reinforced a simple sporting philosophy: never give up.

"Argentina is a football country and they played the World Cup final this year. We learn from them not to give up until the end and keep fighting," Rey said.

The 41-year-old's experience will be put to the test when Argentina take on India on Monday, with the skipper expecting a stiff challenge from Harmanpreet Singh and his men.

"India is a really strong team. They have many good players and a good coach, so it will be a tough fight. We are here to compete. Now we have to face two wonderful teams. We know it will not be easy, but we are ready," he said.

Goalkeeper Tomas Santiago, who has 57 international appearances and featured in Argentina's last two World Cup campaigns, said the team would have to be fully focused against India.

"India is a very strong team and we need to be 120 per cent focused to beat them," he said.

Santiago singled out Harmanpreet as a major threat, saying Argentina would rely on video analysis to prepare for the penalty-corner specialist.

"Every team has a strong drag flicker and Harmanpreet is also one of them. We will analyse the videos and try our best to neutralise his PCs," he said.

Argentina's hockey players, meanwhile, are hoping to emulate the consistency of their country's all-conquering football side.

"We like to be as successful as our football team. They won the last World Cup and reached the final again," Santiago said.

Messi's influence was also visible in the stands during Argentina's pool match against New Zealand at the Wagener Stadium on Thursday, with several supporters sporting his iconic No. 10 jersey.

Among them were Juan Cruz and Leo, who had travelled from Buenos Aires to cheer for the team.

"Messi and the Argentina football team are a religion for us. We are big fans of every expression of diversity and sport, hockey, football or tennis. We want our team to win," they said.

Their trip to the Netherlands followed a two-week visit to India, during which they travelled through Delhi, Agra, Hyderabad and Varanasi.

"We love India. We love Delhi, the tuk-tuks, the rickshaws," they said.

When asked about Argentina's most recent football World Cup final, they responded defiantly.

"We didn't lose the FIFA final. We won second place," they said.

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