After wettest July since 1994, Chandigarh to see above average rain in August
After the wettest July since 1994, rainfall in August is expected to be above normal in the city as per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD’s) long-range forecast.
The forecast, which was issued on Monday, uses probability models to predict weather patterns. Rain is likely to remain above average for the remainder of the monsoon season, which is expected to extend till September. With rain pelting the city, the temperature is likely to remain below normal.
A day after recordiing 52.4mm rainfall , necessitating the opening of the Sukhna floodgates, the city received only 0.8mm rainfall on Monday. As per IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh, there is little chance of rain on Tuesday. However, residents must brace themselves for light to moderate rainfall from Wednesday onwards. “In July, the monsoon weather system was active on most days. For the first part of this month, similar conditions are expected,” he said.
With the sun coming out in the city during the day, the maximum temperature rose from 27.8°C on Sunday to 32.2°C on Monday, which was 1°C below normal. The minimum temperature plunged from 26.1°C on Sunday to 25.8°C on Monday, 2.1°C above normal. As per the weatherman, the maximum temperature over the next three days will hover between 31°C and 33°C, and minimum temperature will be around 25-26°C.
-
Postmortem confirms Zirakpur resident died of electrocution
A day after a 33-year-old man lost The victim, Girish Goyal's life near Milton Tower in Zirakpur after he came in contact with low-lying wires of an electricity transformer just as his Activa hit a waterlogged pothole, postmortem reports on Monday confirmed that he died of electrocution. The victim, Girish Goyal, was a resident of Maya Garden Phase-3, Zirakpur.
-
Chandigarh collects ₹176 crore GST in July
The UT registered a 4% growth in its GST collection in July this year against the correspinding period last year. However, in June, year-on-year growth was 41% in GST revenue. The GST collection for July stands at ₹176 crore, 4% higher than the ₹169 crore collected in July 2021. An official of the excise and taxation department said June's growth was the highest jump in revenue collection since the pandemic broke out in March 2020.
-
Chandigarh admn to study green cover to avert mishaps
The Chandigarh administration has told the Punjab and Haryana high court that it will undertake scientific study pertaining to entomology, plant pathology, rotation cycle of tree species in the city for better management of urban forestry. As per the India State of Forest Report, Chandigarh's green cover increased from 46.25% in 2019 to 50.05% in 2021. A caretaker, who sustained severe injuries, remains hospitalised. A detailed order is awaited.
-
Lecturer’s death: Submit report in 5 days, Haryana women panel tells SP
The Haryana state commission for women on Monday directed Rohtak superintendent of police Udai Sigh Meena to take immediate action in the death case of contractual a resident of Hisar's Rawalwas Khurd village, lecturer Pardeep Sigar, who died on June 13. Sigar's wife Monika said her husband was posted at Government Polytechnic college, Meham, in Rohtak. The women commission has directed Rohtak SP to take strict action and submit the report within five days.
-
After 30 years, criminal-turned-film worker arrested by Haryana STF
The Special Task Force of the Haryana Police has arrested a proclaimed offender, carrying a cash reward of Rs 25,000, from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. Haryana police spokesperson said that the accused identified as Omprakash, alias Pasa, a resident of Naraina in Panipat district, came into the crime world in 1984 after being marked absent from the Signal Corps of the Army. He was dismissed from service in 1988.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics