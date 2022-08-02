After wettest July since 1994, Chandigarh to see above average rain in August

After the wettest July since 1994, rainfall in August is expected to be above normal in the city as per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD’s) long-range forecast.

The forecast, which was issued on Monday, uses probability models to predict weather patterns. Rain is likely to remain above average for the remainder of the monsoon season, which is expected to extend till September. With rain pelting the city, the temperature is likely to remain below normal.

A day after recordiing 52.4mm rainfall , necessitating the opening of the Sukhna floodgates, the city received only 0.8mm rainfall on Monday. As per IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh, there is little chance of rain on Tuesday. However, residents must brace themselves for light to moderate rainfall from Wednesday onwards. “In July, the monsoon weather system was active on most days. For the first part of this month, similar conditions are expected,” he said.

With the sun coming out in the city during the day, the maximum temperature rose from 27.8°C on Sunday to 32.2°C on Monday, which was 1°C below normal. The minimum temperature plunged from 26.1°C on Sunday to 25.8°C on Monday, 2.1°C above normal. As per the weatherman, the maximum temperature over the next three days will hover between 31°C and 33°C, and minimum temperature will be around 25-26°C.