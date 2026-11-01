Aga Ruhullah exit won’t impact NC, Omar govt: Rana

Amid a politically surcharged atmosphere across Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the impending resignation of National Conference (NC) Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on November 3 from the party and the Lok Sabha, cabinet minister Javed Ahmed Rana on Saturday claimed that Ruhullah’s exit would not affect the party and that the “NC government under chief minister Omar Abdullah remains strong”. Rana also claimed that there were no internal differences within the party following the recent cabinet expansion. (HT Photo for representation)

Fielding media queries here after visiting Shiv Market near Jammu Railway Station where around 30 shops were gutted in a major fire incident recently, the Mendhar MLA said, “If Aga Sahib decides to leave, he will leave alone. Why would his exit affect the party? The party will remain united.”

Ruhullah had become one of the strongest critics of Abdullahs for diluting the party’s stand on restoration of Article 370.

Rana also claimed that there were no internal differences within the party following the recent cabinet expansion. “The party, under the leadership of Farooq Sahib, and the government under CM Omar Sahib remain strong,” he said.

“I say with full conviction that there is no resentment. The J&K National Conference is strong under the leadership of Dr Farooq Abdullah and the government under CM Omar Abdullah is also strong like a rock,” he said.

He, however, candidly admitted that some party MLAs might have felt disappointed over not being included in the council of ministers. “Every MLA wants to become a minister, but there’s a limitation to the strength of the cabinet in a UT. Naturally, there may be disappointment among those who could not become ministers,” he said.

On statehood, he hoped that it would be restored soon, which in turn would pave the way for more ministers to be appointed.