Ahead of wheat harvesting, Punjab CM urges Centre to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply

As Punjab gears up for the wheat harvesting season, chief minister Bhagwant Mann has urged the Centre to ensure uninterrupted supply of petrol, diesel and DAP fertiliser for smooth operations, warning that any disruption in fuel availability could directly impact national food security. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann urged the PM to leverage his strong relationships with world leaders and play a responsible role in stopping the war. (HT File)

Punjab is expecting to harvest nearly 140 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of wheat this season. The state government will start procurement operations from April 1.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, a day after he attended a virtual meeting with Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, CM Mann said, “I apprised the PM that Punjab is likely to produce 140 LMT of wheat this year. To ensure smooth harvesting and ferrying of the crop, regular supply of petrol and diesel is needed. A large number of tractors, trolleys, harvesters and trucks will be used during harvesting, so fuel supply must be enhanced in a larger public interest.”

He also sought the waiting period for LPG refills in rural areas to be reduced to 25 days, from the existing 45 days, at par with urban areas. Thinking ahead, the CM also urged the Centre to ensure regular supply of DAP fertiliser for paddy transplantation, which begins from June 1.

‘No need for panic buying, state has enough fuel stock’

Meanwhile, the CM assured the public that there is no need for panic buying or hoarding of fuel as the state has enough stock. For the past few days, several parts of the state have been seeing anxious motorists queuing up at petrol pumps in wake of misleading reports of fuel shortage owing to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

“Punjab currently has a stock of 12-14 days of petrol and diesel, and six days of LPG, which is consistent with the national average. The country has import agreements with 41 nations and 60 days of petrol and diesel stock, and 30 days of LPG stock. There is no need for hoarding or panic buying. The chief secretary is keeping a strict watch on the supplies. Hoarders and black marketers will not be spared at any cost,” Mann said.

Citing operational data, he added, “Till Thursday, 71,000 requests for LPG refilling were received, out of which 69,000 have already been delivered. There is no possibility of any lockdown in the state and everything is functioning smoothly.”

Mann also welcomed the Centre’s move on fuel pricing, stating, “The decision of the Government of India to reduce additional tax on petrol and diesel is a confidence-building measure.”

He also urged the PM to leverage his strong relationships with world leaders and play a responsible role in stopping the war. “This is the time for the Prime Minister to step forward and play a responsible role in stopping the war. The strong relationships that the Prime Minister shares with leaders across countries must now be used in the interest of 140 crore Indians.”