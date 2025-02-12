Menu Explore
AIIMS Bathinda experts perform rare surgery on newborn to remove tumour

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Feb 12, 2025 10:48 PM IST

Experts at the AIIMS Bathinda said on Wednesday that SCT is a rare congenital tumour that occurs at the base of the spine, affecting approximately one in 35,000 newborns.

A newborn male child diagnosed with a rare sacrococcygeal teratoma (SCT) successfully underwent surgical excision at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bathinda.

A newborn male child diagnosed with a rare sacrococcygeal teratoma (SCT) successfully underwent surgical excision at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bathinda. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
A newborn male child diagnosed with a rare sacrococcygeal teratoma (SCT) successfully underwent surgical excision at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bathinda. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Experts at the institute said on Wednesday that SCT is a rare congenital tumour that occurs at the base of the spine, affecting approximately one in 35,000 newborns.

The baby delivered at AIIMS had a tumour weighing about 670 grams after which the pre-natal diagnosis had already set the stage for immediate postnatal care and intervention.

A multidisciplinary team worked to ensure the safety of both the baby and the mother.

Post-delivery, the baby was managed in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) under the care of Dr Manish Swami and was found to have a large sacrococcygeal tumour, measuring approximately 20x18x16 cm.

A prompt decision was made to perform surgical excision to prevent complications such as infection, rupture, or potential malignancy.

The surgical procedure led by the paediatric surgeon Prof Ram Samujh and the team was a success.

“This achievement underscores the importance of early prenatal screening and access to specialized care for complex congenital conditions,” he said.

Dr Saswati Behera, the lead paediatric surgeon, stated that the tumour was carefully removed with minimal blood loss, and the baby recovered well.

He is doing well and gaining weight on OPD follow-up.

“This was a challenging but rewarding procedure. Early detection and a coordinated approach were critical to achieve a positive outcome for the newborn,” said Behra.

The newborn is expected to make a full recovery, and regular follow-ups will ensure his long-term health and development, said the medical experts.

