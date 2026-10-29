AIP seeks safe return of J&K pilgrims stranded in Saudi Arabia due to flight disruptions

Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi welcomed the response from the Consulate General of India in Jeddah to Baramulla MP Er Rashid’s intervention seeking urgent assistance and safe return of Umrah pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir stranded in Saudi Arabia due to flight disruptions. Awami Itihaad Party (AIP) chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi

In his letter dated October 22, 2026, addressed to external affairs minister S Jaishankar, Rashid had highlighted the financial hardship and mental distress faced by pilgrims who had exhausted their savings and were struggling to afford food, accommodation, medicines and alternative travel arrangements. He sought immediate arrangements for their safe return, with adequate accommodation, meals and medical assistance until their departure.

Responding to the letter, Consul General Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri said that the consulate was extending all possible assistance to affected Indian nationals. He confirmed that 24×7 control rooms had been established in Jeddah and Makkah, with assistance being facilitated for food, essential medicines and other immediate requirements in coordination with Saudi authorities, Indian community associations and local service providers.

The consulate further stated that it was maintaining regular contact with tour operators and directly interacting with affected Indian nationals, including Umrah pilgrims, to understand their difficulties and facilitate necessary assistance. It also confirmed close coordination with concerned airlines and Saudi authorities, particularly the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, to address problems arising from the flight disruptions. The consulate assured that its efforts would continue and that it remained available to assist in specific cases brought to its attention.

Nabi said the confirmation of assistance and coordination is a welcome development, but what matters most now is getting our pilgrims home safely.

Inam urged the MEA, the concerned airlines and the Saudi authorities to prioritise the earliest possible return of all stranded pilgrims.