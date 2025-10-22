Air quality very poor in parts of Haryana, poor in Punjab

Air quality in parts of Haryana was recorded in the very poor category, while it was poor in neighbouring Punjab on Wednesday.

The air quality index (AQI) at Dharuhera in Haryana’s Rewari district stood at 382 at 9am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, 401 and 450 severe and above 450 severe plus.

Narnaul and Jind also recorded very poor air quality with an AQI of 367.

Other places with very poor air quality included Charkhi Dadri (362), Rohtak (358), Yamunanagar (347), Fatehabad (320) and Ballabhgarh (318), according to the CPCB’s SAMEER app.

The places with poor AQI in Haryana included Bahadurgarh (272), Gurugram (290), Karnal (243), Bhiwani (298), Faridabad (218), Kaithal (237), Karnal (243), Kurukshetra (226) and Sonepat (285).

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded an AQI of 253 at 9am, Jalandhar 261, Patiala 207 and Ludhiana 234.

Chandigarh, the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded an AQI of 169.