Airport Road extension project: Commute to New Chandigarh from Mohali to get shorter from May

Come May and commuters from Mohali and Kharar will have no longer have to go through Chandigarh to reach New Chandigarh as a 9 km bypass road, part of the Airport Road (PR7) extension project, is set to be ready by then. Starting from the dividing road of Sector 120/125, Sunny Enclave, Kharar, the stretch will meet the PR4 road in New Chandigarh (Mullanpur) (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

Starting from the dividing road of Sector 120/125, Sunny Enclave, Kharar, the stretch will meet the PR4 road in New Chandigarh (Mullanpur), cutting the distance between the two towns by around 5 km and also easing the traffic pressure on Chandigarh.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

This will also allow air passengers from and to New Chandigarh to skip commute through Chandigarh. Commuters from Ambala and Delhi will also have direct access to Baddi in Himachal Pradesh, further easing traffic congestion in Chandigarh.

The ₹150 crore, is running late by three years, as its original deadline was May 2021.

As per the plan, GMADA acquired around 120 acres in Jandpur, Hasanpur, Bahalpur, Ranai Majra and Saini Majra villages but hit a hurdle at Palheri village, where landowners moved court against the set compensation.

Last month, Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) vacated the stay on construction near Palheri village, following which Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) resumed construction on the stretch.

The Authority, however, is yet to acquire a 30m forest land near Thaska village. A meeting regarding this was held on February 6.

Gurjit Singh, XEN, GMADA said, “We are trying our best to start this 9 km stretch within the next three months and thus have started construction near Palheri village. We have also requested the forest department to allow us construction on the 30m stretch under their possession. We have got a positive response as the file has moved online. This 9km road will work as a Chandigarh bypass and reduce the travel time of commuters travelling to New Chandigarh.