Akal Takht-appointed committee to end SAD membership drive on June 18

The Akal Takht-appointed committee on Sunday said that it will wind up the membership drive for Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on June 18. Manpreet Singh Ayali

The committee said it has so far circulated 26 lakh slips to make members in Punjab and other states and for now, 6 lakh slips have been received back and a verification process is underway.

The committee constituted on December 2 to supervise the membership drive started the process from Amritsar on March 18 after performing ardaas at Akal Takht. While pronouncing the penalty on Sukhbir Badal, the Akal Takht constituted a ‘seven-member’ committee led by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

“In about two months, we have received tremendous response from Punjab and other states. In foreign countries, we have started the drive and people have been welcoming and are becoming members in large numbers,” said Manpreet Singh Ayali, who is playing an active role in the drive.

Other members of the committee are Gurpartap Singh Wadala, Iqbal Singh Jhoondan, Bibi Satwant Kaur and Santa Singh Umaidpur.

Two members of the committee, including Dhami, who was made head of the committee, and former SGPC president Kirpal Singh Badungar, have since resigned from the committee, after which five members took charge.

“We will draw an analysis on June 19, as to how many slips (membership forms) were circulated and how many have been received back. If the need arises, we may extend the drive, and we will take a decision a day after analysis,” Ayali added.

He said that the five-member committee is making a panthic platform for the sake of Punjab, and anyone can join. “We are working for unity in the panth and will also make sure that the people of the religions are safe and prosper,” said Ayali on being asked that appeals are being issued from different quarters as that also from SAD led by Sukhbir Singh Badal for panthic unity.

Not joining SAD: Dhindsa refutes reports

Chandigarh

Former finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa on Sunday refuted the reports that he is joining Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

He emphasised that the reports are completely unfounded and defamatory.

Parminder Dhindsa said that his father, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, who passed away a fortnight back, had one dream of making the SAD a strong political entity.

“However, the party could never be strong under Sukhbir Badal’s leadership,” he said, affirming his commitment to strengthening the SAD to fulfil his father’s vision.