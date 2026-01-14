Akal Takht changes Punjab CM’s summons timing, Mann insists on original slot

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Tuesday changed the timing of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s appearance before him on January 15 from 10 am to 4.30 pm, citing the CM’s “prior engagements that day”. Mann took to social media, claiming that he had not sought any change in timing and was ready to appear at the originally fixed timing. (HT File)

A fresh letter issued by the secretariat of the Sikhs’ highest temporal seat stated that Mann had “informed the Takht of other engagements on January 15” and, therefore, on the directions of the acting jathedar, he was asked to appear at 4.30 pm instead of the earlier scheduled 10 am.

Within an hour, Mann took to social media, claiming that he had not sought any change in timing and was ready to appear at the originally fixed timing.

In a post on X, the chief minister said, “Respected Jathedar Sri Akal Takht Sahib, I have no other engagements on January 15; I have also provided information at the office of the honourable President. The day of January 15 is fully dedicated to Sri Akal Takht Sahib in accordance with your orders. No official letter or statement regarding the change of time has been issued from my side or my office.”

He added that he was ready to be present “with humility at 10 am on January 15”, ending the post with the Sikh salutation, “Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa. Waheguru Ji ki Fateh”.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Akal Takht secretariat said they had yet to receive any formal response from the CM, following which a further decision will be taken.

The Akal Takht had summoned Mann for allegedly making derogatory remarks regarding Sikh traditions and tenets. Following the summons, Mann had publicly stated that he would appear before the Takht and abide by its directions.

“Sri Akal Takht Sahib is sacred for every Sikh. Any command or order from the highest temporal seat of Sikhs is acceptable with full reverence and will be obeyed. I will walk barefoot before Sri Akal Takht Sahib as a humble Sikh and not as a chief minister,” Mann had said in a post on X on January 5.

He had also said that the President of India was scheduled to attend a conference at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, on January 15, but that he would skip the event. “For me, the Sri Akal Takht Sahib Ji is supreme and will always remain so,” he added.

Mann is the third sitting Punjab chief minister to be summoned by the Sikhs’ highest temporal seat after Parkash Singh Badal and Surjit Singh Barnala. Badal was summoned in 1979 by then jathedar Sadhu Singh Bhaura over his role in the Sikh–Nirankari clash that left 13 Sikh protesters dead in Amritsar. Barnala was declared tankhaiya (guilty of religious misconduct) in 1986 and excommunicated for ordering police action inside the Golden Temple. He eventually sought atonement two years later in 1988.