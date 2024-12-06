Akali rebels seek clarity on Sukhbir Badal’s resignation

Rebel Akali leaders, who launched the Akali Dal Sudhar Lehar (reforms movement) in July, have sought an appointment from Akal Takht jathedar (head priest) Giani Raghbir Singh to gain clarity on the acceptance of Sukhbir Singh Badal’s resignation from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president’s post. Sukhbir Singh Badal with ASIs Jasvir Singh and Hira Singh, who saved his life by foiling the murderous attack on him. (HT Photo)

The SAD, on its part, has called an emergency meeting of the party’s core committee on Friday to discuss the further course of action after the assassination attempt on Sukhbir.

Sukhbir, who was declared a ‘tankhaiya’ (guilty of religious misconduct) by the Akal Takht in August, had tendered his resignation as party president on November 16. The Takht, apart from awarding punishment in the form of ‘sewa’ (social service) for Sukhbir, had also asked the SAD working committee to accept his resignation within three days.

“The three-day time period has ended today. We want to know what action has been taken on the Takht’s directive to accept his resignation,” said Gurpartap Singh Wadala, convener of Sudhar Lehar.

Wadala added that clarity is also required on the functioning of a panel constituted to reorganise the SAD. He added that a few members of the panel have also approached Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami, who is the head of the panel, for a meeting but so far, no schedule has been finalised.

After the Takht’s directive for merger of all factions, the rebels have already announced to disband the functioning of ‘Sudhar Lehar’ for which a meeting has been fixed on December 8.

Apart from Dhami and Wadala, other members of the panel are former SGPC president Kirpal Singh Badungar, Santa Singh Umaidpur, SAD MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali, Iqbal Singh Jhoondan and Bibi Satwant Kaur. “We have approached jathedar sahib’s staff and hopefully we will get audience with him,” he added. “So far, there is no information about the meeting. In my opinion, the matter should be taken forward through a consensus,” said Ayali.

SAD working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar refused to comment on the matter saying that all leaders are busy in atonement and performing ‘sewa’ as directed by the Akal Takht. Party spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said the decision on the matter can only be taken after the ‘sewa’ period is over.

Sukhbir meets cops who saved his life

Sukhbir on Thursday met the two Punjab Police personnel who saved his life by foiling the murderous attack on him, at Amritsar a day before. He met assistant sub inspectors Jasvir Singh and Hira Singh at his Chandigarh home.

In a message on microblogging site X, Sukhbir wrote: “It is not easy to put one’s life in danger to save the other’s. Both are part of our family since the days of Parkash Singh Badal, and I can never pay back the price of loyalty and courage shown by the two.”

Sukhbir also posted pictures with the two cops.