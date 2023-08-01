Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Alert passers-by nab snatchers fleeing with woman’s gold chain in Chandigarh

Alert passers-by nab snatchers fleeing with woman’s gold chain in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 01, 2023 02:02 AM IST

Two motorcycle-borne snatchers, who were trying to flee after yanking away a 36-year-old woman’s gold chain in Sector 23 on Sunday, were nabbed by alert passers-by.

The accused were produced before a court in Chandigarh on Monday and sent to two-day police custody. (Getty image)
The accused were produced before a court in Chandigarh on Monday and sent to two-day police custody. (Getty image)

The victim, Neelam, a resident of Gobind Nagar, Nayagaon, Mohali, told police that she, along with her daughter, was in Chandigarh on Sunday for some work. They were walking along the road in Sector 23, when two youths on a motorcycle suddenly snatched her gold chain and fled into the residential streets.

Hearing Neelam’s cries for help, passers-by chased the snatchers and nabbed them, following which they were handed over to the police. The gold chain was recovered from the accused, who were identified as Vishal, 24, and Lovepreet, 22, both hailing from Ferozepur.

Police said the motorcycle used in the crime was stolen from Sector 17.

A case under Sections 379-A (snatching) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 17 police station.

The accused were produced before a court on Monday and sent to two-day police custody.

Tuesday, August 01, 2023
