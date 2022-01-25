All of us have the power to create magic: Poet Naina Pachnanda

Naina Pachnanda , a lawyer by day and poet by night, has released her second collection of 200 poems, Miracles do Happen, which have been inspired by the coronavirus pandemic, and navigate the themes of life, love, loss, rejection, failure, hope, motivation, introspection, self-reflection, acceptance, manifestation and happiness.

Ask her about the title of her anthology and Pachnanda says, “Life is full of uncertainty and challenges. However, the last couple of years have been particularly challenging for everyone. Poetry is an impactful form of self-expression, which touches the heart, and therefore I wrote this book to spread, hope, light and motivation.”

Pachnanda, who hails from Panchkula, says she started writing poetry when she was 10 years old and has the uncanny ability to make anything rhyme within 30 seconds. Is it any wonder then that everything in the anthology be it the preface, acknowledgements, dedication or conclusion rhyme.

While working on her career her creative side briefly took a back seat, but she rallied and started an Instagram page to share her poetry in 2019. “I got a warm response and within two years I had 40,000 followers,” she says.

Buoyed by her online success, Pachnanda decided to publish her first poetry collection in 2020, on a slightly unusual topic – government schemes such as Make in India, Startup India, Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan, and Digital India Mission. The anthology titled A New India was launched by minister of woman and child development Smriti Irani.

Her advice to budding poets is to remember that each of us have the power within us to create magic through our own personal experiences. “When I wanted to publish my anthology, I approached a number of publishers who told me there was not a big market for poetry in India, but I persevered, and used social media as a platform to share my poetry. So, my advice to budding artists is to stay consistent and to persevere no matter what.”