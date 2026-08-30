Haryana signs MoU for 2,000-tonne-a-day waste-to-energy plant in Gurugram
The four facilities in Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar and Ambala will together process 5,000 tonnes of waste daily and generate at least 50 MW.
Haryana has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to set up an Integrated waste-to-energy Plant in Gurugram that will process 2,000 tonnes of waste every day and generate a minimum of 20 megawatts (MW) of energy, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Saturday.
The proposed Gurugram facility will be the largest among four plants planned for the Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar and Ambala clusters. Together, the facilities will process 5,000 tonnes of waste daily and generate 50 MW of energy, with all four expected to become operational by October 2028, Saini said.
The plants will be established by Oil Green Energy Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Oil India Limited. The MoUs were signed in Nuh in the presence of Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Rao Inderjit Singh, Development and Panchayat Minister Krishan Lal Panwar, Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda, Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana and Oil Green Energy Limited CMD Ranjit Rath, among others.
“The objective is to transform waste from a problem into a solution and from a burden into a resource,” the chief minister said, emphasising the government’s ‘Waste to Wealth’ vision.
The Faridabad plant will process 1,600 tonnes of waste daily and generate at least 16 MW. The Hisar cluster, covering Hisar, Hansi, Fatehabad and Jind, will process 500 tonnes daily and generate at least 5 MW, while the Ambala cluster, covering urban local bodies in Ambala, Yamunanagar and Panchkula districts, will process 900 tonnes and generate a minimum of 9 MW.
Saini said the facilities would follow an integrated waste-processing approach. Wet waste is proposed to be used in Compressed Biogas plants, while dry waste that cannot be reused or recycled will be processed in the Waste-to-Energy plants. He said environmental safeguards and pollution-control standards would remain a priority.
The projects will receive assistance under the Centre’s Urban Challenge Fund. The Centre will bear 25% of the capital cost, another 25% will be shared by the state government and urban local bodies, while Oil Green Energy Limited will invest the remaining 50%.
Saini said the facilities would be established in accordance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, and stressed the need for waste segregation at source.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram.Read More
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