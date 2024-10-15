{Allegations against Sikh clergy} Hours after Akal Takht rap, Valtoha quits SAD

Amritsar Sikh clergy, which also comprised Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, found the party spokesperson guilty of character assassination of the Singh Sahiban (Sikh clergy). (HT File)

Hours after the Akal Takht snub, senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Virsa Singh Valtoha resigned from the primary membership of the party.

“I humbly accept the order of the Sikh clergy as a devout Sikh. Not leaving the SAD leadership in a fix to implement the order, I voluntarily resigned from the primary membership of the party,” he said in a video shared on his FB page.

The move comes hours after the Akal Takht took stringent action against Valtoha for levelling allegations against the Sikh clergy and directed SAD working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar to expel him from the party in 24 hours for 10 years.

The action was taken during an emergency meeting of the Sikh clergy, headed by Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, after Valtoha failed to produce evidence to support his public claim that the jathedars are under pressure of the central government, BJP, RSS and Sikhs living abroad in the matter of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was declared tankhaiya (guilty of religious misconduct) by the highest Sikh temporal seat for the mistakes committed by the party from 2007-17.

After being summoned over the allegations, Valtoha on Tuesday appeared before the Takht and presented his side verbally and in writing. However, the Sikh clergy, which also comprised Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, found the party spokesperson guilty of character assassination of the Singh Sahiban (Sikh clergy).

In the edict, the Sikh clergy stated that Valtoha failed to produce concrete evidence to support his claims and resorted to character assassination merely on hearsay. They said he visited the house of the Akal Takht jathedar on the pretext of enquiring about his health but asked him not to take any political decision against Sukhbir. Without informing the jathedar, Valtoha recorded his conversation which is a betrayal, the edict read.

“Valtoha has tendered an apology for his mistakes. However, his media statement has damaged the respect and maryada of the Akal Takht. So, the SAD acting president is asked to expel him from the party within 24 hours and not to take him in the party fold for 10 years. If he still does not refrain from his acts, stricter action will be taken against him,” the edict read.

Questioning the decree, Valtoha said: Anti-Akali Dal forces will surely be glad to hear about this development.”

Valtoha targeted Giani Harpreet Singh saying that he tried to create terror in Akali segments by getting this order issued.

He demanded videography of his appearance before Sikh clergy be made public. He said that Giani Harpreet Singh has ties with the BJP and the central government. He said he gave evidences of the same that should be made public. “If it is not made public, I will do this. I will be active in politics in the Khemkaran segment and will be available for its people,” Valtoha said.