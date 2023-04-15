Amarnath Yatra to commence on July 1, registration from April 17

The 62-day-long Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 11 and will culminate on August 31, 2023. The yatra will commence simultaneously from both routes – the Pahalgam track in the Anantnag district and Baltal in the Ganderbal district. Registration through both modes – online and offline – will start on April 17.

The Amarnath Yatra will commence simultaneously from both routes – the Pahalgam track in the Anantnag district and Baltal in the Ganderbal district. (HT file Photo for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Friday announced that Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 1, saying a hassle-free pilgrimage is the top priority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah. Sinha assured that the pilgrims and service providers will be given best-in-class healthcare and other essential facilities during the Yatra. He also said that the telecom services will be made operational prior to the commencement of the pilgrimage.

Announcing the dates for holy pilgrimage and registration, Sinha said, “Hassle-free pilgrimage is the top priority of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji and Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji. The administration will provide best-in-class healthcare and other essential facilities to all the visiting devotees and service providers. Telecom services will be made operational prior to the commencement of the pilgrimage.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“All the stakeholder departments are working in coordination to ensure facilities for lodging, power, water, security and other arrangements for the smooth conduct of Yatra,” he added.

Sinha also directed the officials to ensure high levels of cleanliness and to take necessary intervention for sanitation and waste management.

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) will also enable live telecast of morning and evening Aarti (Prayers) for devotees across the globe. Amarnath Yatra’s app has been made available on the Google Play Store to get real time information about the yatra, weather and for availing several services online.