Ambala MC passes 162-crore budget

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
Mar 12, 2024 06:48 AM IST

The meeting started amid a ruckus between the members of the BJP and the Haryana Jan Chetna Party. Mayor Shakti Rani Sharma said that the budget focuses on the overall development in order to improve sanitation, cleanliness and hygiene of the city.

An annual budget of the municipal corporation worth 162 crore was passed for the financial year 2024-25 at a House meeting held at Ambala Club in Ambala city on Monday. The meeting started amid a ruckus between the members of the BJP and the Haryana Jan Chetna Party. Mayor Shakti Rani Sharma said that the budget focuses on the overall development in order to improve sanitation, cleanliness and hygiene of the city.

An annual budget of the municipal corporation worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>162 crore was passed for the financial year 2024-25 at a House meeting held at Ambala Club in Ambala city on Monday. (REUTERS File Photo/ Representational image)
An annual budget of the municipal corporation worth ₹162 crore was passed for the financial year 2024-25 at a House meeting held at Ambala Club in Ambala city on Monday. (REUTERS File Photo/ Representational image)

Man climbs electric pole at Ambala Cantt station, electrocuted

Ambala A 20-year-old man was electrocuted after he climbed on an overhead equipment (OHE) line at the Ambala Cantt railway station on Monday. Rohit, a native of Chhattisgarh, was taken to the local civil hospital after he fell on the rail line. He was later referred to a hospital in Chandigarh. Officials of the railway protection force (RPF) said the man had climbed the pole and later touched the OHE line.

