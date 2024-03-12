Ambala MC passes 162-crore budget

An annual budget of the municipal corporation worth ₹162 crore was passed for the financial year 2024-25 at a House meeting held at Ambala Club in Ambala city on Monday. The meeting started amid a ruckus between the members of the BJP and the Haryana Jan Chetna Party. Mayor Shakti Rani Sharma said that the budget focuses on the overall development in order to improve sanitation, cleanliness and hygiene of the city. An annual budget of the municipal corporation worth ₹ 162 crore was passed for the financial year 2024-25 at a House meeting held at Ambala Club in Ambala city on Monday. (REUTERS File Photo/ Representational image)

