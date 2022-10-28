Ambala: SHO suspended for involvement in blackmailing racket

Superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa on Thursday suspended the station house officer (SHO) of Mahesh Nagar police station in Ambala Cantonment for his alleged involvement in blackmailing an inspector with the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

The suspended inspector, Subash, has been “absent from duty” since his involvement in the case, in which three women have already been arrested, came to the fore.

Randhawa said, “He has been suspended over apprehensions of his involvement in the racket. Three other women, Ravneet, Sukhpreet and Preeti, have already been arrested. A local, Gaurav, who is allegedly the kingpin of the racket, is on the run.”

The SP said on October 12, Ravneet had filed a complaint at the Sector 9 police station, accusing Manoj Kumar, who is posted with the FCI branch in Ambala, of raping her.

“She alleged that Kumar had raped her on pretext of giving her a job. Later, some acquaintances of Manoj met me and demanded an inquiry that was marked to DSP, headquarters, and SHO of Sector 9. The probe revealed that the allegations are false. The woman didn’t know Kumar and had met him for a few minutes, asking him to arrange a rented accommodation for her,” Randhawa told the HT.

Following this, the woman was called for questioning and she confessed to the false charge. A cross case of extortion was registered on October 18 at the same police station based on Manoj’s complaint, in which she was arrested.

The SP further said, “Ravneet revealed the involvement of her accomplice Sukhpreet, who has lodged a similar case against a businessman in Yamunanagar. It was also disclosed that a local, Gaurav, who was on good terms with Subash, is the mastermind behind the racket. The third woman, Preeti, is the estranged wife of Manoj. It has been found that she approached Gaurav to take revenge from her husband.”