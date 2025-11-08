Amid backlash, Centre withdraws notification on Panjab University senate reforms

letterschd@hindustantimes.com The original notification announcing the reforms came on October 28 but was withdrawn subsequently (HT File)

Amid sustained political backlash in Punjab and ongoing protests at Panjab University (PU), the Union ministry of education has withdrawn its notification to restructure the senate and syndicate, effectively restoring the earlier governance system of the 143-year-old institution.

A new notification issued by the Centre on Thursday, under Section 72 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, rescinded the November 4 notification, which had announced governance reforms but said that the same would come into force on a future date. The original notification announcing the reforms came on October 28 but was withdrawn subsequently.

“After the issue of the order, various feedback were received from stakeholders like students, teachers, former VCs, and the current VC of the Panjab University. The Ministry of Education also considered the inputs received in meetings with various student organisations. Having regard to the above, it has now been decided by the Ministry of Education that the aforesaid order changing the constitution & composition of the senate and syndicate shall stand rescinded,” the Centre announced late on Friday evening as build-up on the campus for the November 10 varsity shutdown call was growing.

The rollback came amid mounting political pressure in Punjab and continued protests at the university, where students have been camping outside the vice-chancellor’s office for over a week under the banner of the Panjab University Bachao Morcha. Cutting across political lines, the decision was being opposed and termed as an attempt to “dilute” Punjab’s claim over Chandigarh.

In changing the governance structure of the university, the Centre had sought to reduce the number of senate members, the apex governing body in place since its inception, from 97 to 31, abolish elections to the syndicate, the executive body, and scrap the registered graduate constituency, a unique feature of PU’s democratic governance model.

However, the Centre had not made any changes in the number of ex-officio members from Punjab and Chandigarh, and made just one addition by including the Chandigarh MP as its member.

The changes were largely based on the report of a committee set up in 2021 by then chancellor and vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu. The committee submitted its report in 2022, and even as the term of the senate ended in October 2024, the elections were not held. The reforms were necessitated by the growing perception that VCs are not able to function independently due to pressure from senators. Even with this notification, the full senate can’t be immediately put in place. Though nominated members can be installed within months, for the elected members, the exercise is cumbersome and may take at least 6-8 months.

Stir to continue: Students

The students welcomed the announcement but said that the protest would continue. “Nothing really changes on the ground for us. The university still doesn’t have a senate, and this whole back-and-forth on the notifications, withdrawals, and confusion has completely eroded students’ faith in the Centre’s intentions. The call for the university shutdown on November 10 stands,” said student front leader Raman Singh.

PU part of Punjab’s identity: Mann

Criticising the BJP-led central government for interfering in Punjab’s affairs, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said that dissolving the senate and syndicate of Panjab University was a direct attack on the institute’s proud heritage.

Speaking at an event to distribute job letters in Amritsar, Mann said, “The Centre is deliberately targeting Punjab. Panjab University is not just an academic institution but an emotional part of Punjabi identity, where generations have studied.”

The CM also slammed the Centre for unjustly pressing Punjab to release extra water from the Bhakra Dam to Haryana and Rajasthan. “We will never bow to such pressure. The central government must stop bullying Punjab. Punjab knows how to fight for its rights and how to claim them,” he said.

BJP accuses AAP of politicising PU issue

The Punjab unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Punjab Government to stop playing politics on Panjab University reforms initiated by the Union government.

Addressing a press conference, state vice-president Subhash Sharma said the step taken by Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan to withdraw the notification issued on October 28 is extremely sensitive and responsible.

“While the AAP government tried to mislead the public on this issue, in reality, it was the Punjab BJP that conveyed the sentiments of Punjabis to the Centre,” Sharma said.

Sharma said that both the Punjab CM and the education minister are ex-officio members of the senate, yet have never attended even a single meeting.

“Not only this, but even the two MLAs nominated by the state assembly did not attend any meeting. The reform process began during the Congress era

during the tenure of former VC Arun Grover,” he said. Sharma said a committee formed at that time had Punjab Government representatives as well.

“What was the stand of the Punjab Government in those meetings? Did they oppose the reforms or support them? For three years, neither was any letter sent to the Centre nor did anyone meet the President to convey any objection,” said Sharma.

Sharma said that the central government has provided ₹3,229 crore in grants to Panjab University since 2014, while the Punjab Government has given only ₹538 crore.

The Centre continues to contribute its full 60% share, but the Punjab Government is providing only 20% instead of 40%. Sharma said that currently, ₹250 crore from the Punjab government is outstanding towards the university, which includes pensions, hostel expenses, and scholarship grants. {With inputs from HTC, Amritsar & Punjab Bureau}

GFX

Reform rollback

October 28: Centre notifies senate reforms, to come into effect immediately

Oct 29: Protests start on the campus, political parties also extend support

November 4: Centre rescinds October 28 notification; Issues fresh notification with minor changes but defers implementation

Nov 5: Punjab CM announces that state will challenge notification in high court; Farmer bodies also announce support to students

Nov 7: Centre rescinds November 4 notification; restores old governance structure