Amid Covid-19 concerns: Only 13% adults in Chandigarh have taken third dose of vaccine

With few or no Covid cases being reported over the last few months, adults in Chandigarh gave a go-by to the third shot of anti-Covid vaccine. This has become a cause of concern as only 13% of UT adults are currently vaccinated with the third (booster) dose.

The central government had recently sounded an alarm in wake of surging infections in China and other countries.

Worryingly, around 33% of the UT’s children in the 12 to 18 age group have not even got the second dose of vaccine.

A person is said to be fully vaccinated for Covid-19 if he/she takes two doses of the vaccine. The Centre had set a target of 8.43 lakh adult people to be immunised in Chandigarh. As on Friday, 10,89,216 (129%) people, including migrants, have taken their first shot in the UT, while 9,17,575 (108%) have been fully vaccinated. UT had achieved the target of fully vaccinating all the adults on January 25 this year, making them eligible for the third dose in July.

So far in Chandigarh, only 13% (1,11,082) adults (including all categories) have taken the third dose.

Also, as per the target set by the Union government, as many as 45,000 children in the 12-15 age group are eligible for Covid vaccination in Chandigarh but only 81% (36,413) have got the first dose, while the double dose coverage stands at 55% (24,882).

Among children aged 15-18, 72,000 are eligible for the vaccine. As on Friday, 74,975 children (104%) have got the first dose while only 53,993 (74%) are fully vaccinated.

UT health services director Dr Suman Singh said, “Amid a surge in cases in other countries, we must step up vigil and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour to avert any surge in cases in Chandigarh. Though we are reporting only zero or a few cases daily, the virus is still lethal for the unvaccinated, aged and co-morbid people. Children must get vaccinated as they are going to schools and colleges whereas eligible adults must get their third dose as a precaution.”

Amid the fresh concerns, the UT health department on Wednesday announced mandatory Covid testing of patients admitted at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, and Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16. The UT will also be carrying out random testing of patients reporting at OPDs.