Amid Indo-Pak tensions, GMCH Jammu put on alert

ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
Apr 26, 2025 09:46 AM IST

An order issued by the medical superintendent of GMCH, Jammu, read, ‘Readiness measures in view of cross-border Tension in UT of J&K

Amid rising Indo-Pak tensions, authorities in government medical college and hospital have asked medical staff to remain alert and keep essential medicines and equipments ready.

Staff members have also been directed to remain alert and ensure complete preparedness to meet any exigencies. (HT representative)
An order issued by the medical superintendent of GMCH, Jammu, read, “Readiness measures in view of cross-border Tension in UT of J&K. In view of the prevailing cross-border tension in the UT of J&K, all staff members are hereby directed to remain alert and ensure complete preparedness to meet any exigencies that may arise at any time.”

“The store officer and store keepers, GMCH, are requested to keep all essential supplies, emergency medicines, and critical equipment in a state of readiness for immediate use to meet any exigency,” it stated.

“All hospital staff are advised to restrict unnecessary holidays and are directed to ensure their presence within the hospital premises during duty hours to maintain uninterrupted and effective patient care. A 24x7 Control Room has been established to coordinate all emergency responses. The control room will function round the clock and may be contacted for any urgent requirements or issues,” the order reads.

Control Room Contact Numbers: 0191-2582355 & 0191-2582356.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Amid Indo-Pak tensions, GMCH Jammu put on alert
