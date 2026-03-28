Amid West Asia crisis: CM Saini asks people to avoid panic buying, assures no fuel shortage

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said there was no shortage of petrol, diesel, or cooking gas in Haryana and people should avoid panic buying. At a briefing, the CM warned those involved in black marketing and hoarding of petroleum products stating that action will be taken against anyone found guilty. The CM said he has personally held meetings with petroleum companies and that the supply situation of petrol, diesel, and gas in the state is the same as it was four months ago. (ANI)

Saini said that amid the war-like situation in West Asia, misinformation about shortages of essential commodities is being spread by certain quarters whereas everything is normal in the country and state. The CM thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reducing the excise duty on petroleum products, stating this will help keep the prices of diesel, petrol, and gas stable for the general public.

The CM said he has personally held meetings with petroleum companies and that the supply situation of petrol, diesel, and gas in the state is the same as it was four months ago. “Adequate stocks are available. There are 4,032 government petrol pumps in the state, with an average daily sale of 4,804 kilolitres of petrol and 12,003 kilolitres of diesel. Oil marketing companies have increased terminal operations, sped up dispatches, deployed field officers and prioritised morning supplies, ensuring normalcy.’’ Saini said.

Regarding cooking gas, he said the situation is fully satisfactory. The state receives about two lakh cylinders daily and distributes about 1.9 lakh cylinders. Supply of commercial LPG is also ongoing, with special attention to hospitals, schools, and essential institutions, the CM said. He added that currently 1.73 lakh commercial cylinders are in stock.

The CM said strict action is being taken against black marketing and hoarding. As of March 24, 928 LPG cylinders and four vehicles have been seized, 66 accused have been identified, and eight FIRs have been registered.

To ensure uninterrupted gas supply, the state has also reduced the lease rent for laying PNG pipelines from ₹3 lakh per kilometre for 10 years in advance to ₹1,000 per kilometre as a one-time charge, benefiting both companies and consumers.

CM flags off special train to Ayodhya

CM Saini on Saturday flagged off a special train for pilgrims from Ambala Cantt railway station to Ayodhya under the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana. A similar train for pilgrims will depart for Sri Hazur Sahib Gurdwara (Nanded, Maharashtra) in the last week of April.

The CM said that the state government has signed a contract with the Indian Railways for the pilgrimage and more than 700 elderly from seven districts are travelling on this first train.

Later in the day, CM Saini also visited the residence of cabinet minister Anil Vij at Shastri Colony to inquire about his well-being. Saini said that the Ambala Cantt MLA is a senior and experienced leader in state politics, whose administrative experience and dedication to public service are invaluable to Haryana.