Amit Shah to address public rally in Jammu on June 23

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jun 20, 2023 12:44 AM IST

Union home minister Amit Shah will address a big public rally in Jammu on June 23, said J&K BJP vice-president

J&K BJP vice president Yudhvir Sethi on Monday said that Union home minister Amit Shah will address a big public rally at Bhagwati Nagar here on June 23.

The upcoming visit of Union home minister will further invigorate the party cadre, said J&K BJP vice president Yudhvir Sethi. (HT File Photo)

Sethi visited the rally site along with party leaders to take stock of the arrangements being done for Shah’s rally that will coincide with the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

During his visit, Sethi affirmed that the party is committed to highlight the issues faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The upcoming visit of Union home minister will further invigorate the party cadre, making the BJP a formidable force in the Union Territory, he said.

Topics
amit shah
