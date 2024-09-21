Amit Shah to lead campaign blitzkrieg with five rallies in Jammu today

Intensifying the BJP’s campaign ahead of the second-phase polls on September 25, Union home minister Amit Shah will address five rallies in the Jammu region on Saturday. A total of 26 assembly segments, including 11 in three districts of Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi, will go to polls in the second phase. Fifteen assembly constituencies are in Kashmir’s Srinagar and Budgam districts. Union home minister Amit Shah (File)

The Mata Vaishno Devi assembly constituency, which came into existence after the delimitation exercise, will also go to polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held an election rally on Thursday. The constituency has 56,506 electors, including 29,660 men and 26,846 women.

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, contesting from the Nowshera assembly constituency in the second phase, informed that the home minister would be addressing five back-to-back rallies in Rajouri, Surankote, Thanamadi, Mandi and Akhnoor on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the BJP’s poll campaign for the second phase of the assembly elections on Thursday, addressing two rallies in Srinagar city and Katra town. The PM had earlier campaigned for the first phase of polling when he addressed a rally in Doda town on September 14.

“The party wants to improve its 2014 tally when it won 25 seats from Jammu, which is our stronghold. The BJP is contesting all 43 seats in Jammu region and we want to score maximum to achieve our target of forming the government with the help of some like-minded allies and independents in Kashmir,” said a senior BJP leader, who declined to be named.