Amritpal moves high court, seeks parole to attend budget session

Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh has moved the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) demanding that he be allowed to attend the forthcoming budget session of the Parliament. As per the plea, he also submitted a representation before the authorities on January 17 and sought directions to state authorities to grant him parole to attend the Parliament and make necessary arrangements for that. Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh

The budget session is to take place in two phases — from January 28 to February 13 and from March 9 to April 2. The petition is expected to come up for hearing before a division bench on Friday.

Detained under National Security Act, the Waris Punjab De chief, who has been in Dibrugarh jail since 2023, had also petitioned authorities to attend the winter session of Parliament. As the same was dismissed, he had approached the HC in December. However, his plea became virtually infructuous as the arguments remained inconclusive and the session concluded. Punjab had opposed parole to him citing law and order issue.

“The petitioner wants to represent the people of his Khadoor Sahib constituency before the Parliament and also to highlight the various issues faced by the people of his constituency in the true spirit of democracy and in consonance with the Constitution of India,” the petition says.

The petition says the detention order is politically motivated, passed with the mala fide intent of silencing the petitioner, who is an elected MP representing 19 lakh constituents. His continued detention undermines democratic rights and the will of the electorate, it claims.

The radical Sikh preacher won the Khadoor Sahib seat with 1.9 lakh votes as an Independent in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and was administered the oath of office on July 5, 2024. Since then, he has not attended the Parliament. Amritpal has been under detention at Dibrugarh jail in Assam since his arrest in April 2023 under the NSA. Nine of his associates were brought back to Punjab in March-April last year. But his third detention order was passed for one more year by the Amritsar district magistrate in April.

Amritpal was arrested in Moga’s Rode village on April 23, 2023, two months after an attack at the Ajnala police station wherein Singh and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, allegedly broke through barricades and barged into the police station on the outskirts of Amritsar city, and clashed with police for the release of his aides.