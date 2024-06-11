Amritpal to submit plea for temporary release today

The newly elected Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh’s plea seeking temporary release or parole will be submitted to the Amritsar deputy commissioner on Tuesday by his parents, the radical Sikh preacher’s lawyer said on Monday. Radical preacher Amritpal Singh

Lawyer Imaan Singh Khara said that Amritpal’s parents have brought the letter signed by the NSA detainee from Dibrugarh.

“The plea was to be submitted on Monday but as it was a government holiday in the wake of the martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev. The letter addressed to the state government will be submitted on Tuesday. Let’s see what the government does in response to it,” Khara said.

As per Khara, the plea is being filed under Section 15 of the National Security Act (NSA), under which the radical Sikh preacher has been detained since March last year. Amritpal, who heads the outfit ‘Waris Punjab de’, is lodged in Dibrugarh jail along with his nine aides.

Section 15 deals with the temporary release of the person detained by the government for any specified period either without conditions or upon such conditions specified in the direction as that person accepts, and may, at any time, cancel his release.

“First, it is the government’s prerogative to give him parole or release. If the government does not release him, we will move court,” Khara had said.

Amritpal parents met him in the Central Jail of Dibrugarh in Assam on Saturday.