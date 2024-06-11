 Amritpal to submit plea for temporary release today - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amritpal to submit plea for temporary release today

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Jun 11, 2024 01:44 AM IST

Lawyer Imaan Singh Khara says Amritpal’s parents have brought letter signed by the NSA detainee from Dibrugarh to be submitted to Amritsar deputy commissioner.

The newly elected Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh’s plea seeking temporary release or parole will be submitted to the Amritsar deputy commissioner on Tuesday by his parents, the radical Sikh preacher’s lawyer said on Monday.

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh
Radical preacher Amritpal Singh

Lawyer Imaan Singh Khara said that Amritpal’s parents have brought the letter signed by the NSA detainee from Dibrugarh.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

ALSO READ- Jailed but elected: Decoding Rashid, Amritpal Singh’s Lok Sabha victories

“The plea was to be submitted on Monday but as it was a government holiday in the wake of the martyrdom of Guru Arjan Dev. The letter addressed to the state government will be submitted on Tuesday. Let’s see what the government does in response to it,” Khara said.

ALSO READ- ‘He is very happy and thanks everyone for support’: Amritpal Singh's parents after meeting MP-elect

As per Khara, the plea is being filed under Section 15 of the National Security Act (NSA), under which the radical Sikh preacher has been detained since March last year. Amritpal, who heads the outfit ‘Waris Punjab de’, is lodged in Dibrugarh jail along with his nine aides.

Section 15 deals with the temporary release of the person detained by the government for any specified period either without conditions or upon such conditions specified in the direction as that person accepts, and may, at any time, cancel his release.

ALSO READ- Results 2024: Can jailed Lok Sabha elections winners take oath?

“First, it is the government’s prerogative to give him parole or release. If the government does not release him, we will move court,” Khara had said.

Amritpal parents met him in the Central Jail of Dibrugarh in Assam on Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Amritpal to submit plea for temporary release today
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On