Amritsar bank robbery: Four suspects rounded up

More than 24-hours after ₹22 lakh were robbed from a local branch of Punjab National Bank, police is yet to get any major breakthrough, even as they have rounded up four suspects, who are out on bail in different cases of robberies.

Two unidentified scooter-borne men, looted cash at gun point in broad daylight on Friday in the bank branch at Rani Ka Bagh, a posh locality of the city.

Police have been scanning CCTV footage of the roads, which the robbers used for reaching the bank and later fleeing with the money.

Police have zeroed in on an area, which is a possible hideout of the robbers.