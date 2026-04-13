Amritsar grenade attack: Six arrested in ISI-backed terror plot

Punjab Police on Monday arrested six individuals in connection with the grenade attack on the Bhindi Saida police station in Amritsar district last month. Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said on Monday that preliminary investigations into the Amritsar grenade attack point to a module backed by Pakistan’s ISI. (HT Photo)

The attack occurred during the intervening night of March 29 and 30. While the explosion caused no injuries, it triggered a manhunt for the accused. The arrest was the result of a joint operation between the Amritsar Rural and Faridkot police teams, leading to the recovery of two pistols from the suspects.

Director general of police Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigations point to a module backed by Pakistan’s ISI.

The DGP said the group was taking orders from a Pakistan-based handler directing terror activities in the state.

The module had been radicalised and incentivised with promises of substantial financial rewards to target police establishments.

On the night of the attack, the accused retrieved the hand-grenades and conducted reconnaissance of the Bhindi Saida police station before deploying the explosive.

This incident follows a troubling surge in low-intensity strikes against security infrastructure in the border state. Over the past few years, Punjab has witnessed a campaign of intimidation, most notably the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on the state intelligence headquarters in Mohali in May 2022, followed by a similar RPG strike on the Sarhali police station in Tarn Taran in December 2022.

More recently, investigators also linked a grenade attack outside the BJP office in Chandigarh on April 1, 2026, to ISI-backed modules. These attacks share a common blueprint: Foreign-based handlers recruit local operatives to target high-visibility government and police buildings.

An FIR has been registered under the Explosive Substances Act, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the Arms Act.

Further investigation is underway as the authorities work to establish forward and backward linkages and dismantle the entire network behind the strike. (With inputs by HTC, Chandigarh)