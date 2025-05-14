Amritsar hooch tragedy: ETO, inspector suspended for negligence: Cheema

Following the death of 21 people due to spurious liquor in Amritsar district, finance, excise and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday said that Majitha sub-division excise and taxation officer (ETO) and inspector have been placed under suspension with immediate effect for negligence. Following the death of 21 people due to spurious liquor in Amritsar district, finance, excise and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday said that Majitha sub-division excise and taxation officer (ETO) and inspector have been placed under suspension with immediate effect for negligence. (HT File)

Conveying his deep condolences to the families of the victims, Cheema assured that strict action is being taken against the culprits, with no one to be spared, irrespective of their political or administrative affiliations. “This is a despicable crime, and the government is committed to delivering justice. Many of the culprits have already been apprehended, and cases of murder under stringent provisions of the law have been registered against them,” he said,

Cheema highlighted the misuse of industrial-grade methanol, which was illegally used to produce counterfeit liquor, leading to the tragic loss of lives. He assured the public that such incidents would not be tolerated, and the government is taking all necessary steps to prevent the misuse of industrial chemicals in the future.