Amshipora fake encounter: Tribunal suspends Captain’s life sentence, grants bail

The armed forces tribunal has suspended the life sentence of an army Captain who was found guilty of killing three youths in a "staged" encounter in Amshipora village in south Kashmir's Shopian in 2020. The tribunal also granted conditional bail to Captain Bhoopendra Singh and directed him to appear before its principal registrar on the first Monday of every month, starting from January next year.

The case relates to the July 18, 2020 encounter at Amshipora in which three men of Rajouri district -- Imtiyaz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed and Mohammed Ibrar -- were killed and branded as terrorists.

Captain Singh’s counsel Maj (Retd) Sudhanshu S Pandey declined to share details of the case, saying it is still sub-judice. He, however, confirmed the grant of bail and said the stand of the defence which the Summary General Court Martial (SGCM) had completely disregarded has been vindicated.

“Such conviction of the young officer in this manner would have a very demoralising effect on other officers who are sacrificing their lives for the defence of the nation. It would have led to a bizarre situation where the young officers instead of showing willingness to put their lives at risk for word of command will insist on written orders when such operations are conducted. I express my gratitude for the armed forces tribunal to uphold the rule of law,” he said.

In May, Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha had handed over government job letters to family members of the civilians killed in the “fake encounter”.

After doubts were raised over the killings, the army had constituted a court of inquiry, which found that the troops had “exceeded” powers vested under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA).

Justice denied, say victim’s kin

The families of the three victim’s say that the bail has reminded them of the “gruesome murder” of the youths.

“I am unable to understand how a person who has killed innocent youths has been granted bail. This shows how powerful people are managing cases,” said Mohammad Yusuf, father of 24-year-old Ibrar.

“When the Army Captain who killed our children was awarded life sentence, all three families were happy that justice has been done. Now, justice has been denied even after it was proved that officer killed my son and the two other youths,” Yusuf, who is looking after Ibrar’s four-year-old son and his wife, went on to add.

The three youths, killed in the orchards of south Kashmir’s Shopian where they had gone to find work during the Covid-induced lockdown, were related to each other.

“Everybody is aware about the killings, still the officer has been led free because victims were Muslims,” he said, adding that his son was an educated youth who had worked in Kuwait for four years.

Baga Khan, whose 17-year-old son was killed in the “fake encounter”, said his family had no words to express their anger. “J&K administration agreed that the three victims were innocent and now, the culprit has been released. This isn’t acceptable to us,” said Khan.

Sabir Hussain, father of 19-year-old Imtiyaz, said he was informed about tribunal decision by his relatives.

“I want to ask the administration, how is it possible that killers are being released? We are in a shock,” he said.

