Anuj, Parmarth enter U-16 tennis semi-finals
Anuj Pal outclassed Love Pahal 6-2,6-0 in the U-16 boys’ quarter-final tie during the ongoing AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament being held at the CLTA Stadium, Sector 10, on Wednesday. With this easy win, Anuj entered the U-16 semi-finals.
In the another interesting quarter-final match, sixth-seed Parmarth Kaushik upset second- seed Sumukh Marya in straight sets 6-4, 6-4. Keshav Dangi and Devansh also advanced into the U-16 boys’ semi-finals after winning their respective quarter-final matches.
Playing in the U-12 boys’ quarter-finals, top seed Anay Panday and Yug Raj Mahi moved into the semi-finals. Yug Raj defeated Ayaan Chandel in a keenly contested match 7-5, 7-5. Yug showed his energetic game throughout the match. Top seed Anay Panday overplayed Tanishq Makhija in straight sets 6-1, 6-1 in an easy match.
Reet Arora moved into U-12 and U-16 girls’ semi-finals. In the U-16 girls’ quarter-finals, Reet blanked fourth seed Paavni Panwar in straight sets 6-0, 6-0. Second seed Sahej Lakhat also advanced into U-12 girls’ semi-finals. Sahej defeated Aahana Bhalla 6-2, 6-0.
-
Prayagraj Nagar Nigam rolls out online attendance of sanitation staff
After directives from the state government that employee salary would be generated on the basis of online attendance registration, Prayagraj Nagar Nigam authorities have implemented the system for around 3000 sanitation workers in 80 city wards. PNN staff had started posting online attendance from 5 am itself, officials said. “There was some resentment among sanitation staff but now they are beginning to understand the benefits of the decision and have started following it,” he added.
-
Gang of robbers busted in Goindwal Sahib, three held
TARN TARAN Police on Wednesday busted a gang of robbers with the arrest of three of its members during a raid at Dyalpur Thala village of Goindwal Sahib sub-division in Tarn Taran district on Wednesday. Those arrested have been identified as Karandeep Singh, alias Karan, of Rooriwala village, Harmanjit Singh, alias Harman, of Tanda village and Manpreet Singh, alias Money, of Chohla Sahib village in Tarn Taran.
-
6 lakh candidates vie for 250 Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission posts
Nearly 6,05,023 candidates have filled the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination-2022 form in the hope of making it to any of the 250 posts of Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission on offer, including 39 posts of deputy collector. Around 2,420 candidates are in the fray for each of the 250 posts, officials said. April 16 was the last date for submitting online applications though many aspirants have demanded that the last date be extended.
-
‘Fraud’ in registries: Jimpa directs Moga DC to submit probe report on April 21
Moga : After allegations of fraud in the registration of land in Moga, revenue minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa directed the deputy commissioner to submit an inquiry report by April 21. According to information, a complaint was filed by a Moga resident to deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh alleging irregularities in the registration of land by the Moga tehsildar. Jimpa on Wednesday conducted a surprise checking at various offices located in the district administrative complex at Moga.
-
India may miss 2030 renewable energy targets as Punjab, Haryana, UP lag: Experts
New Delhi: India is falling behind on delivering the targets of increasing its non-fossil energy capacity to 175 gigawatts (GW) by 2022 and 500 GW by 2030 as many states, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana are lagging on this front, climate and energy experts said on Wednesday. The webinar was held close on the heels of the release of the Intergovernmental Panel of Climate Change's Working Group III report on Mitigation recently.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics