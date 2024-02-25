Anurag Thakur attacks Congress government in Himachal over ‘unkept promises’

Union minister of information and broadcasting and youth and sports affairs Anurag Singh Thakur on Saturday launched an attack against the chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government in Himachal Pradesh over its “unkept promises”. Union minister Anurag Thakur attends a cultural event in Hamirpur on Saturday. After the event, the minister launched an attack on the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh over its ‘unkept promises’. (HT Photo)

“The people of Himachal are feeling cheated. Congress has backtracked on its promises. People of the state are showing copies of the election manifestoes, which promised five lakh jobs” Anurag said while interacting with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party workers and booth in-charges at a day-long workshop in Kutlehar assembly segment of Hamirpur constituency.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“It is clear from the unkept promises that the Congress is not interested in winning the elections. Even before this, in 2003 and 2012, when the Congress had formed the government, it had come to power on false promises. The resentment among people against Congress the will be reflected in Lok Sabha results,” he said, adding that the BJP would win all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal.

He said the BJP was a worker-oriented organisation. Anurag had detailed discussions with workers and leaders on the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He also interacted with women who participated in Pahari music competitions. “Women in Himachal are strengthening the Pahari culture,” he said.