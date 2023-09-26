Anurag Thakur criticises China for denying visa to Indian players

Union minister for information and broadcasting and youth services and sports Anurag Thakur has criticised China for not issuing visas to Indian players for the Asian Games, calling their behaviour unacceptable. Anurag reaffirmed that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India and highlighted India’s resilience in hosting meetings in regions like Arunachal Pradesh, Leh, Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir, despite attempts to undermine them during the G20 meeting. He was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the 9th job fair held in Shimla. Union minister Anurag Thakur felicitates a student during the Rojgar Mela at Gaiety Theatre inShimla on Tuesday.He criticised China for not issuing visas to Indian players for the Asian Games. (Deepak Sansta/ HT)

Responding to questions about the Women’s Reservation Bill, he asserted that the country is governed by the Constitution crafted by Dr BR Ambedkar and accused the previous Congress government of insulting Ambedkar. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enabling 33% reservation for women in Parliament and assemblies, claiming that Congress failed to achieve this during their time in power.

He praised the Himachal Pradesh government for efficiently managing disaster relief efforts and commended Prime Minister Modi for providing timely assistance of ₹862 crore. He mentioned the deployment of NDRF contingents, housing allocations, and funding for rural roads. Anurag concluded by claiming out that the 10 guarantees promised by Congress during the assembly elections appear to be falling short, and the public is closely scrutinising the state government’s performance.

He distributed appointment letters in government departments to 110 newly appointed candidates on the occasion of the 9th Employment Fair organised at Gaiety Theatre here today.

In his address, he said that giving top priority to the employment fair is a far-reaching and comprehensive thinking decision of the PM and this will provide positive direction to the youth, and they will be able to become self-reliant.

He said that today’s employment fair was organised at 46 places across the country in which appointment letters were distributed to 51 thousand youth. He said that under this, he got the privilege of distributing appointment letters to 110 youth out of 708 selected youth of Himachal.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!