Apni Party open to talks with like-minded parties for alliance

The Apni Party led by former minister Altaf Bukhari could go for an alliance with likeminded political parties other than the NC and the PDP in J&K for five Lok Sabha seats. The party leaders are in talks with Sajjad Lone’s Peoples Conference and former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad. Altaf Bukhari (File)

The Apni Party that was formed by former minister Altaf Bukhari after the abrogation of Article 370 comprises mostly former legislators and ministers who left the PDP and other parties after abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Bukhari along with dozens of leaders met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah in March 2020 which was first the political outreach of J&K leaders with the central government.

The party has now authorised its president Altaf Bukhari to forge an alliance in J&K with likeminded political parties.

Bukhari had earlier said he was open for an alliance even with the BJP.

The Apni Party spokesman said party leadership met to discuss the Lok Sabha polls in J&K. “The party leaders authorised party president Syed Altaf Bukhari to discuss the possibility of an alliance with likeminded political parties in J&K,” he said adding that senior party leaders also gave their views about the Lok Sabha polls to party president Altaf Bukhari who will begin the alliance talks soon.

Bukhari has good vote base in several assembly constituencies in Baramulla, Srinagar, Anantnag and Jammu region. However, this will be the party’s first Lok Sabha polls since its formation.

Bukhari had told HT that there is every possibility that party could support Sajjad Lone on Baramulla seat. “We are already holding talks and there are many ways to support a candidate.”

In Kashmir, Peoples Conference president Sajjad Lone will be contesting from Baramulla Lok Sabha seat and he has been running his election campaign from the past two months, especially in his strong hold Kupwara district in north Kashmir. In last Lok Sabha polls, Peoples Conference candidate emerged runner up in Baramulla Lok Sabha seat and if Apni Party extends its support, then Sajjad Lone’s prospects could be promising.

Sources said there could be a possibility of an alliance between Apni Party and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) led by former J&K chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on some seats in Jammu and Anantnag, Rajouri, Poonch Lok Sabha seat.