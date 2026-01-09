Apple orchardists battling dry winter with innovation in Himachal

With winter progressing without its usual blanket of snow, the apple growers in the hill state are worried. To tackle the essential requirement for the fruit production--adequate chilling hours --they are using dripping and sprinkler systems to spray water on the trees, which freezes overnight as temperatures drop, forming artificial snow. Experts say that the persistent cold, fog, and falling night temperatures in the area are favourable for apple trees. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

According to the orchardists, if apple trees do not receive adequate chilling hours during the required period, both yield and quality are affected. To prevent this, they are using artificial snow.

Snow plays a vital role in apple farming as it is a crucial component for ensuring a successful harvest. Himachal received the sixth lowest rainfall in December 2025 since 1901 with 99% rainfall deficit recorded in the month. According to a report by India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office, the state received large deficient rainfall, recording actual rainfall of 0.1 mm against the normal rainfall of 38.1mm in December. The highest December rainfall of 176 mm was received in 1929.

Ravinder Chauhan, an apple farmer from Nawar valley of Tikkar in Rohru, said, “The quality apple crop needs adequate chilling hours. To provide the same we are using sprinklers overnight so that the branches are wet which freezes overnight and provide the required chill.”

Vijay Thakur, an apple grower from Cheog in district Shimla said, “Transporting snow increases cost of production so we are opting to using the irrigation pipes to make artificial snow in orchards to meet chilling hours amid lack of snowfall.”

Experts say that the persistent cold, fog, and falling night temperatures in the area are favourable for apple trees. Even without natural snowfall, the trees are getting sufficient chilling hours.

Echoing the same, a young orchardist from Jachli village in Jubbal, Bhushan Bramta, said, “Chilling hours need a specific temperature range. Farmers are using frozen water and transporting snow but that can help for irrigation purposes and not providing adequate chilling hours. But the farmers are adopting for these desperate measures.”

Himachal Pradesh, known as the fruit bowl of India, as per the state government figures, in 2025 despite challenges a total of 2.60 crore apple boxes were traded compared to 1.82 crore boxes in 2024 registering a 43% increase in apple trade this year.

Amid a plunge in snowfall in Himachal, farmers in Kinnaur district in 2025 had resorted to transporting snow from upper heights to ensure the survival of their apple plantations.These cultivators brought snow in pick up trucks and lorries and spread it at the stem of the apple plant. This desperate bid by cultivators somehow ensures that the apple plant retains the moisture it needs to attain fruition.