Appoint booth-level agents: CEO to political parties

: Haryana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal on Wednesday said that as per the directions of the Election Commission (EC), all political parties of the state should appoint their respective booth-level agents (BLAs).

The CEO said the BLAs were expected to extend full cooperation in the special review campaign of photo voter lists beginning from November 9.

The CEO held a meeting with office bearers of various political parties here. He said that in many districts including Gurugram, the proportion of voters, including women, youth and people with disabilities, as per population is low.

He underlined that there is a need to pay more attention to such districts and assembly constituencies so that the names of all the voters who have completed the age of 18 years can be included in the photo voter list.

“The Booth Level Agents can assist the Booth Level Officers in preparing correct electoral rolls by including new voters and removing the names of the voters who have died. Therefore, political parties should appoint booth-level agents at the earliest,” he said in a release.

Agarwal said that it has been decided to appoint Assistant Electoral Registration Officer in each assembly constituency as per the directions of the EC. They will go to the colleges and schools and get the names of the youth registered in the voter list ranging between 18 to 19 years of age.

The CEO said a special campaign will be launched on November 19-20 and December 3-4, when the booth-level officers will sit in the designated polling stations and do the work of adding and deleting the names of new voters in the voter lists. The final photo voter list will be published on January 5, 2023.