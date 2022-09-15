‘Appointment of law officers under SC category subject to court’s decision’

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday said that appointments, if any, made by the Punjab government against 58 posts of law officers advertised for the SC category would be subject to the outcome of a petition in high court.

It was on August 20 that the state government had advertised 58 vacancies for the appointment of law officers from the Scheduled Caste (SC) category only. The last date to apply for the posts was September 13.

The order was passed by high court bench of Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu on Wednesday as petitioners were pressing for a stay on the appointment process in view of last date to receive application got over on September 13.

The case was being heard on day-to-day basis for the past three days.

As arguments from different parties are still going on, the court posted the matter for further hearing on September 20.

The plea terms it against the provisions of the Punjab Law Officers (Engagement) Act, 2017, and various other high courts’ decisions. It seeks that government decides the matter afresh. The plea argues that there is no provision in the 2017 law to make reservation for SCs in appointment of law officers.

The AAP government, while announcing the reservation, had claimed that it was the first state to have given reservation to SCs in law officers’ appointment.

Earlier this year, the government had even challenged the National Commission For Scheduled Castes order to make provisions for reservation to SCs in appointment of law officers in high court. However, it subsequently decided to withdraw the plea and announced the reservation.