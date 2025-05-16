Appointment of RERA chief and 2 members: Plan to relocate RERA office delayed notification, Himachal tells HC

The Himachal government, through an affidavit, on Thursday informed the high court that delay in the notification for appointment of Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) chairperson as well as two members was due to government’s plan to relocate RERA office in Shimla to another location. Unconvinced by the reasons regarding delay in issue of the notification, the Himachal HC had sought a fresh affidavit. The case is now listed for May 26. (File)

The state government filed an affidavit through under secretary (housing) by Vikram Datt Dangwal in the high court on Thursday. “The matter is under consideration on account of state government’s ongoing deliberation regarding proposed relocation of HP RERA office within Shimla city to another location. The final decision on the appointment is likely to align with outcome of the administrative consideration,” said the state government through the affidavit.

High court on May 9 had sought affidavit from state government asking “Specific reason that the state has withheld the recommendations of the selection committee.”

Denying any kind of “intentional or undue” delay, the government said that the final authority regarding appointment is state government. The recommendation of selection committee were forwarded to state government through housing minister on March 20.

Unconvinced by the reasons regarding delay in issue of the notification the HC had sought a fresh affidavit. The case is now listed for May 26.

