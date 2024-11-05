AQI in Haryana’s Hisar second worst in the country

At 379, Hisar recorded the second worst Air Quality Index (AQI) in the country behind only Delhi. The national capital recorded an AQI of 381. Both of them fall in the “very poor” category. A metro train runs on its tracks amid smog, in Gurugram on Monday. (PTI)

According to the AQI bulletin by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 4 pm, AQI in Fatehabad was recorded at 322, Gurugam at 310, Charkhi Dadri at 308 and Manesar at 305, was also recorded in the “very poor” category.

Similarly, air quality in places like Jind was recorded at 289, Sirsa 281, Bahadurgarh 275, Rohtak 266, Faridabad 260, Chandigarh 258, Karnal 256, Sonepat 254, Dharuhera 242, Ballabgarh 236, Kurukshetra 230, Kaithal 228, Narnaul 218, Bhiwani 214, Yamunanagar 213 and Ambala 206 was in the “poor” category.

An AQI, which is a report of the quality of air in a region, is considered ‘poor’ between 200 and 300, ‘very poor’ between 301 and 400, and ‘severe’ between 401 and 500.

No case of stubble burning reported

Meanwhile, in a major relief to the agriculture department, no case of stubble burning was reported on Monday, for the first time in over a month. However, 19 cases of stubble burning were recorded on Sunday.

Data by the agriculture department shows last it was on September 29 when no cases of farm fire were registered in Haryana.

This comes on the day when the Supreme Court, during a hearing, sought responses from the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana over the spike in farm fires and also an explanation from the Delhi government and police on why the ban on firecrackers was not implemented in the Capital during the Diwali celebrations.

Since Diwali on October 31, the Haryana data shows, a total of 115 cases have been recorded in four days including 42 on the festival.

So far, a total of 857 cases have been reported in the state this season since September 15 till Sunday, which in contrast, is a major drop from 1405 cases lodged during the same period last season in 2023.

Hisar: 379

Fatehabad: 322

Gurugam: 310

Charkhi Dadri: 308

Manesar: 305