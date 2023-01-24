Archana Tyagi is new president of Nalagarh Industries Association

Nalagarh Industries Association’s executive committee unanimously elected Archana Tyagi, the owner of M/s Himalayan Gold, as its new president. M/s Kris Flexipack unit head Naveen Yadav, meanwhile, was elected general secretary of the association.

Two held with 18.5 gm heroin

Chandigarh Two persons were arrested with heroin from different parts of the city. Police arrested Munish Kumar, 38, of Sector 29 after recovering 6 gm heroin from his possession near the Circus Ground parking, Sector 17. Chander Bhan, 32, of village-Rampur Seuri, meanwhile, was arrested with 12.5 gm heroin near Kishangarh Chowk. Separate cases under NDPS Act were registered at the Sector 17 and IT Park police stations.

PGTI Tour: Amateurs Shaurya, Kritein occupy the top two spots

Chandigarh Amateurs Shaurya Sharma from Chandigarh and Kritein Gandotra from Jammu occupied the top two spots at six-under 66 and five-under 67 respectively after the first round of pre-qualifying II at the TATA Steel PGTI Qualifying School 2023 being played at the Golmuri Golf Course in Jamshedpur. Shaurya Sharma, 22, held the lead as he made 17 greens in regulation to sum up his excellent form. He sank seven birdies and a bogey en-route to his 66. Most of his birdies came from a range of eight to 10 ft. Sharma also drove the par-4 12th green to set up a two-putt for birdie there.

350 donate blood at PGIMER camp

Chandigarh The PGIMER security department organised the 20th mega blood donation camp on Tuesday to mark the Paramvir Divas and Republic Day. PGIMER dean (academic) Rakesh Sehgal inaugurated the camp that was joined SBI medical branch, Sector 12, and security personnel from CISF and CRPF’s city unit. As many as 350 voluntary donors donated blood, while more than 70 people pledged their organs for donation.