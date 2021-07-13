Arlekar sworn in as 28th governor of Himachal Pradesh

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, 67, took oath as the 28th governor of Himachal Pradesh at a simple ceremony at Raj Bhawan in Shimla on Tuesday.

Acting chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh high court Justice Ravi Malimath administered the oath of office and secrecy to him.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and Arlekar’s wife Anagha were present as the governor was given a guard of honour.

Later, Arlekar told reporters that he will take the initiatives of the state government forward. “I will work in coordination with the state government and give whatever support it needs in development. We will work together for the protection of the rich environment of the state.”

The governor said that he was impressed by the hospitality of the people of the state. He said that many people from Himachal Pradesh had contributed to the Goa Liberation Movement and Shri Ram Singh was one of them. “I will try to meet his family,” he said.

Arlekar has been associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since childhood and joined the BJP in 1989 before holding several posts in the Goa unit. When Manohar Parrikar was roped in as the Union defence minister in 2014, he was in the running for the chief minister’s post. He is credited with making the Goa assembly paperless.

Suresh Bhardwaj, the Himachal urban development minister, Govind Singh Thakur, the state education minister, Dr Rajiv Saizal, the state health minister, justice PS Rana, the chairman of the state human rights commission, Narender Chauhan, the chief information commissioner, Ajay Sharma, the chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, mayor Satya Kaundal, and state director general of police Sanjay Kundu were among those present.