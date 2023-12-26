Arms, ammo recovered in Pulwama; 3 held

At least three persons were detained by security forces along with small weapons after a search by army and police in villages of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, officials said on Tuesday. The army, however, did not confirm if they were formally arrested or not and did not reveal their identities. Officials said that a cordon and search operation was conducted in Panzu and Ganiraj in Pulwama on Monday (HT )

“Based on specific intelligence inputs, a Joint Cordon & Search Operation (CASO) was launched by Indian Army & @JmuKmrPolice at Panzu & Gamiraj in Pulwama on 25 Dec 23. Three suspected individuals have been apprehended with recovery of two pistols and other war-like stores,” army’s Chinar Corps said in a post on micro-blogging platform “X”, formerly Twitter.

The trio was being questioned by the two security agencies jointly, army said.