Arms recovery case: Challan produced against 2 in NIA court

Police on Saturday produced a chargesheet against two accused in a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Srinagar in connection with a case of recovery of arms and ammunition. The case is related to the seizure of arms and ammunition (HT File)

Of the two accused -- Arfat Yousuf Khan and his associate Yawar Shafi Bhat -- in the case, Bhat was killed in an encounter with security forces in 2022.

While Khan, is a resident of Pethgam Rajpora, Bhat belonged to Kalampora Pulwama, he said.

The charge-sheet, which was registered under the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, was filed in the Court of NIA, Srinagar, on Friday, a police spokesman said.

The case will be next heard on February 19.